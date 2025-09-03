Cardi B finally wins legal battle after guard accused her of attack

Cardi B finally wins legal fight after guard accuses her of attack

Cardi B scored a major legal victory this week after a jury in California cleared her of accusations that she assaulted a security guard back in 2018.

The case, which has been hanging over the rapper for years, ended quickly when jurors needed less than an hour to side with her.

The lawsuit was filed by Emani Ellis, a security guard who claimed that Cardi cut her face with a fingernail and even spit on her during an argument at a Beverly Hills doctor’s office.

The incident took place while the WAP hitmaker was secretly four months pregnant with her first child with rapper Offset.

Ellis said the fight left her scarred, embarrassed and out of work and she demanded millions of dollars for medical treatment, emotional suffering and lost wages.

The music icon, however, told the court the fight never turned physical, as she explained that she was keeping her pregnancy private at the time and panicked when she thought the security guard might expose it.

Cardi testified that Ellis followed her to her private appointment, said her name into a phone, and appeared to be recording her.

“I told her, ‘Why are you recording?’ and she said, ‘Oh my bad.’ She practically apologized,” the Up singer said.

According to the Please Me singer, things got heated but never violent. A receptionist who stepped in to calm the argument also backed her version of events.

The guard said that the ordeal left her traumatised and claimed she needed cosmetic surgery for the scar.

Whereas, the rapper told jurors that Ellis was suing her for as much as $24 million.

In the end, the jury rejected Ellis’s claims and gave Cardi a clean win, bringing the high-profile case to a dramatic close and leaving the rapper relieved and smiling.