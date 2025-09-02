New Zealand to save the world’s heaviest parrot kākāpō

New Zealand has completed a ground-breaking vaccination trial for protecting critically endangered birds, especially the chubbiest parrot, the Kākāpō, from avian influenza.

World's first multi-species immunization program deployment to start as H5N1 threatens to arrive during spring migrations.

The sixth-largest island country by area plans to vaccinate captive breeding populations and their wild-released offspring pending emergency authorization, representing a potential lifeline for species where a single outbreak could cause extinction.

The effort targets species with populations under 500, including the flightless kākāpō, the world's fattest parrot, alongside takahē, black stilt, shore plover, and kākāriki.

The Department of Conservation vaccinated captive birds using a poultry-derived H5N3 vaccine, finding strong antibody responses lasting at least six months in four species.

Wildlife veterinarian Kate McInnes revealed: “These species are dependent on captive breeding and vaccination could protect core breeding populations essential for species survival.”

While on the other hand the U.S. recently vaccinated 207 California condors following a 2023 outbreak that killed 21 of the critically endangered birds.

Scientists cautioned about challenges including vaccine strain currency and potential viral evolution from incomplete vaccination.