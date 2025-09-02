Meghan Markle set to honour woman who shaped her world

Meghan prepares a heartfelt homage to Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle is set to shine the spotlight on someone very close to her heart today. Her mother, Doria Ragland.

As Doria celebrates her 69th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to share a warm tribute later this evening, marking the occasion with her signature personal touch.

Born on September 2, 1956, in Los Angeles, she has been much more than just Meghan’s guiding figure.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan’s move to California, she has been a constant source of support for the couple and a loving grandmother to Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

Now, as The Duchess prepares to honour her mother on this special day, the tribute is expected to be both heartfelt and deeply personal, a reminder that even amid the world’s attention, family bonds remain at the centre of the Duchess’s life.

Though Meghan has yet to post publicly about her mother Doria Ragland’s birthday, all eyes are on the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram as speculation builds over a possible tribute later today.

Since relaunching her account earlier this year, Meghan has leaned into social media with fresh energy, giving her four million followers curated glimpses of family life, behind-the-scenes moments from her projects, and thoughtful personal touches.

With such a milestone occasion, royal watchers are expecting the Duchess to mark it in her signature warm and creative style.

Earlier this week, Meghan lit up her feed with a Labour Day post straight from the set of her Netflix lifestyle and cookery series, With Love, Meghan.

The photo carousel offered more than just production snaps, it provided a rare look at Archie and Lilibet, who were spotted perched in a director’s chair and watching their mother in action.

The Duchess captioned the post with her trademark upbeat tone, reflecting on the joy of creating season two of the series. “Filming season two of With Love, Meghan was more fun than you can imagine,” she wrote.

“Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between set-ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation!”