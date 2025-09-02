Aston Villa signs vHarvey Elliott, Jadon Sancho on loan

Aston Villa signs Harvey Elliott, Jadon Sancho on loan

Aston Villa have secured Harvey Elliott from Liverpool and Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on loan deals.

Elliott, 22, joins Villa for a £35 millions package, including buy back and sell on clauses.

Liverpool included the buy back clause to retain future control over the England Under21 international, while the midfielder gains regular first team football to aid his development.

Sancho, 25, turned down earlier offers from Roma and Juventus and will see Aston Villa cover 80 percent wages above £200,000 per week. Manchester United structured the deal to recover most of his salary costs.

Sancho has spent the past 18 months on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, with neither club exercising a permanent option.

His contract with Manchester United runs until next summer, with a potential extension available.

Earlier on deadline day, Aston Villa have recruited Victor Lindelof on a free transfer, bringing defensive experience to their ranks.

The club hopes to boost themselves after starting the Premier League season with only a point and no goals from three matches.

Harvey Elliott scored in the crucial games at the Under 21 European Championship, claiming the player of the tournament honours. Sancho will bid to recapture his Premier League touch for Aston Villa this team.