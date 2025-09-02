Prince Harry reveals what William said to him

Future king William might be considering his estrangement from Brother Prince Harry a great loss for him and the monarchy, but Harry's unapologetic pursuit of a new life indicates a different perspective.

Despite the Duke of Sussex's recent controversies and perceived slights against the royal family, William is said to be deeply troubled by the rift between them.

The future king believes it may ultimately harm the monarchy's reputation and unity.

William and Harry, beloved sons of King Charles and Princess Diana, both attended Eton together, however, the Duke of Sussex said the brothers did not interact much at school.

Harry alleged in his autobiography, Spare, that William told him: "Pretend we don’t know each other" as he joined Eton.

The Duke added: "Yeah, and at the time it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, 'What do you mean? We’re now at the same school. Like, I haven’t seen you for ages, now we get to hang out together."

"He’s like, 'No, no, no, when we’re at school we don’t know each other.' And I took that personally."

Insiders close to the royal family believe that the prince of Wales is grappling with the long-term implications of their estrangement, and may even be seeking ways to mend their relationship before it's too late.

Now, William's eldest son Prince George is expected to attend Eton or Marlborough College next year as the future monarch has begun his final year at Lambrook School before he will move into secondary education next year.

He will need to select a new school to continue his education in September 2026.

Eton College is expected to be his next destination, continuing a family tradition established by his father and uncle. William attended the prestigious institution from 1995 to 2000, boarding there for five years.

The school's location proves particularly convenient, situated just across the Thames from Windsor and within easy reach of Adelaide Cottage and Forest Lodge.

The current fees at Eton amount to £21,099.60 per term, totaling over £63,000 annually. However, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue their education at Lambrook for several more years.

Harry was expected to play a major role in William’s reign. "He would have been his main confidant, someone he could genuinely depend upon," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said recently.

“I don’t think Harry figures in William’s plans at all. It is a very sad situation, because Harry was his wingman and would have been the brother he could rely on when he takes on the very heavy responsibility of being King,” the expert added.