Australia's Adelaide Hills on edge as dam nears collapse

Adelaide Hills dam in Australia is nearing a breaking point, prompting authorities to issue a high alert for residents of the area.

Authorities have warned the residents of a small Adelaide Hill town of Echunga that a potential collapse of the dam can cause severe flooding, urging citizens to move their valuable items to safe locations and stay on high alert.

A concrete spillway of the dam, located opposite a local football club, collapsed due to erosion, creating a dangerous leak.

Engineers are rushing in to assess the situation of the damaged wall. The dam currently holds 40 million litres of water.

In an interview with ABC Radio Adelaide, a state duty officer said, “Currently, there is a small leak in the wall of the dam,” adding that the leak developed after water flowing beneath the concrete spillway eroded the soil.

The officer further revealed that six properties are at risk of flooding, including a local Country Fire Service station, adding, “They are taking precautionary measures and moving their vehicles out of there.”

Hydrologists are engaged to prevent a potential tragedy and authorities are currently focused on lowering water levels in the dam.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind as in 2022, Echunga residents were forced to evacuate due to a similar kind of threat but from a different dam.