Rep. Jerry Nadler, dean of NY delegation announces retirement

The dean of New York’s congressional delegation and a prominent figure in Democratic leadership, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) has announced his retirement, as confirmed by his office on Monday, September 1.

The 78-year-old lawmaker was first elected in 1992 and he stated that the reason for his retirement is the need to have a generational change.

As Nadler explained to The New York Times, he was certain that it was high time for generational change and that a younger individual would perhaps be more effective and “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”

He never approved a successor but admitted there could be numerous allies in the running.

He made his choice only a month after 26-year-old Democratic Liam Elkind declared his primary challenge, basing his campaign on the fact that he respectfully encouraged Nadler to retire.

After the announcement, Elkind complimented Nadler on X, and said, “He has led this district and this country with humanity, kindness, and intelligence. We are better for his leadership. His progressive vision for this country is an inspiration to me, and I’m grateful that I grew up represented by him.”

During his career, he has served as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee between 2019 and 2023 and the first to spearhead the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

He was also the lead on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act that President Biden signed into law in 2022.

Other Democratic members including Reps. Dwight Evans, Danny Davis, and Jan Schakowsky also announced plans not to seek reelection this year.