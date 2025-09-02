Will your next burger land by drone? The future of hot food delivery takes off

Resident of some remote islets in Sweden, Norway, and Finland can now get hot food delivered by drone for the first time.

Norwegian compnay Aviant launched the service, targeting communities that preliminarily had no access to home food delivery.

The program began on Varmdo a Swedish islet near Stockholm, home to about 46,000 people, rising to 100,000 in summer.

Using drone, Aviant delivers refections from original caff. including Bastard Burgers, directly to guests’ doors.

The service is similar in cost to auto or bike delivery, and drones reduce the need for motorists.

Aviant Chief Executive officer (CEO) Lars Erik Fageræs explained that the drone can carry food up to six miles in about 10 minutes while keeping it warm. The company is currently in a testing phase, delivering a limited number of meals per week to ensure quality and reliability.

Plans are in place to expand to other areas, including Nesodden in Norway, where road delivery is long but air distance is short.

Aviant has linked around 40 implicit bases across Scandinavia for future drone delivery.

The company see analogous opening in Canada and the northeastern United States (U.S.), where islets and remote communities could profit from presto, effective service.

Despite occasional rainfall detainments, Fagernæs expects drones to operate 90% of the time.

Aviant’s action demonstrates how drones can overcome geographic challenges and bring civic style convenience to isolated communities.