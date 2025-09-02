Prince Archie reminds Prince Harry of British roots with heartfelt gesture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have moved to the US when their son Archie was only a year old, but it seems that he is gravitated towards his British roots.

Few weeks ago, it was revealed that Archie had been taking surfing lessons similar to his father. However, the Duke of Sussex’s son has also found interest in a British sport which is not only enjoyed by Harry but also Prince William.

Meghan shared a special carousel post on Monday in which she shared some behind the scenes from her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

It also had glimpses of the six-year-old and his sister Princess Lilibet, four.

In the photos, Archie was seen wearing a jersey with the logo of ‘GB Soccer School’ which is a football training facility located in Studio City, California.

It is reported to be around 70 miles away from Harry and Meghan’s sprawling Montecito mansion and charges around £2,000 as fee.

There is a major difference between American football and British football (referred to as soccer in the US).

The soccer camp later seemingly confirmed that Archie was one of its students by reposting Meghan's Instagram post on their own Stories with emojis of a smiling face and football.

The earliest sign of Archie’s love for football could be traced back to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries released in 2021. In one scene, Harry is seen playing with his then-toddler son.

Archie was on Harry’s shoulders as he kicked a football across the lawn.