King Charles forced to take decisive step as Andrew, William rift heats up

Prince Andrew, who reportedly stayed at a separate location from Prince William during Summer break at Balmoral, could face brutal blow from King Charles amid feud with the future monarch.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York rift is heating up amid scathing Virginia Giuffre memoir, which could reveal explosive details about Andrew's alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's ring.

The memoir, scheduled for release on October 21, promises to expose new information about the Duke of York's interactions with Giuffre, including claims of a fourth encounter at Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, according to a new report.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, but the upcoming memoir is expected to reignite public outrage and scrutiny. The pressure is mounting on King Charles to take action against Prince Andrew, with William reportedly urging the monarch to strip his younger brother of his royal privileges.

As the release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir approaches, the royal family is bracing itself for a potentially disastrous fallout, with many expecting Sarah Ferguson's ex husband's position to become increasingly untenable.

With William's patience wearing thin, the 76-year-old may soon be forced to make a difficult decision about the Duke's future within the royal family.

Andrew was forced to live under a different regal roof from William during the royal family's annual summer gathering at Balmoral, according to RadarOnline.

The move comes as the Duke braces for fresh scrutiny over his shameful friendship with pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein due to the upcoming release of his victim Giuffre's posthumous memoir.

Giuffre, in an email to journalist Amy Wallace weeks before her death, reportedly claimed: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders."

She added it was her "heartfelt wish" the manuscript be released regardless of her circumstances.

Penguin describes her 400-page book as an "unsparing and definitive account" of her time with Epstein and his now-jailed fixer and madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for her part in his global sex trafficking operation.