Georgina Rodriguez flashes $5 million engagement ring at Venice Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, made a stunning public appearance at the Venice Film Festival that centred around the new engagement ring.

Georgina wore a customised black dress with a lacy design made by Roberto Cavalli.

She was dripping in diamonds. Her jewellery includes a large choker necklace and some diamond rings from Italian brand Pasquale Bruni. The brand’s designs are often inspired by nature and are known for their intricate craftsmanship.

The ring is said to be one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever.

The main attraction in her jewellery was the new engagement ring. She was seen posing in front of the camera, raising her hand to make sure that everybody got a good look at the massive diamond.

Experts described the ring as an oval-cut diamond. Reports say the main diamond is between 30 and 37 carats.

Georgina Rodriguez, made a stunning public appearance at the Venice Film Festival that centred around the new engagement ring.

The ring is said to be one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever. Experts have estimated its value to be as high as $5million. Some jewellers estimate the price could be $20-$25 million when factoring in the side diamonds.

Georgina’s appearance at the Venice Film Festival was her first major public outing since her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo was confirmed. Her posing at the festival was a deliberate attempt to show off the ring as part of a red carpet presence.

The Venice Film Festival is a highly prestigious international event. The red carpet is known for its dazzling fashion and glamorous style.

How many kids does Ronaldo have with Georgina?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two biological children.