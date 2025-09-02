California Governor Newsom trolls Trump aides with memes on Labor Day

Gavin Newsom, a potential presidential candidate for Democrats and currently the Governor of California, launched a fresh barrage of satirical attacks on rival Republicans on Labor Day, September 1.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Governor’s Press Office took a hit on President Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt, posting an altered image and mocking caption.

The post featured an image of Leavitt as "Effie Trinket" from The Hunger Games with the caption, “KAROLYIN' LEAVITT says Happy Labor Day!”

The governor appeared in no mood to slow down as he shared a holiday message from another President Trump’s aide.

Newsom’s press office mocked President’s advisor Stephen Miller, depicting him as "Voldemort" from the Harry Potter franchise and wrote, “StephenM wishes you a Happy Labor Day.”

This isn’t the first time that the Democratic Party leader has turned to memes to mock President Trump and he claims that his trolling has a real purpose.

In a news conference last week, Newsom said, “We are putting a mirror up to the lunacy that is Trump’s tweets.” He often posts altered images and all-caps rants to mock President Trump and his cabinet members.

He particularly took a hit at Trump’s AI-generated images depicting him as a Pope and Superman, shared on official White House pages, declaring them absolute “madness”.