Donald Trump to deliver surprise Oval office address amid worsening health rumours

US President Donald Trump has scheduled a rare, unscheduled press conference for Tuesday, September 2, at 2:00 p.m. from the Oval Office.

The announcement sent the media and online commentators into a spiral of intense speculation about its purpose.

The White House has not provided any topic for Trump's address, which is unusual given the standard procedure where notice includes the agenda of the address, igniting a firestorm of theories.

The mysterious address follows weeks of rampant online rumours regarding the 79-year-old President’s health, especially after a reported diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

In the past week, “Is Trump dead?” peaked in Google searches while on X (formerly known as Twitter) “where is Trump” trended globally.

The rumours were intensified due to Trump’s prolonged absence from formal press interactions.

However, the 47th US President was spotted on August 31, 2025 with his grandchildren as was seen playing at his golf course in Northern Virginia.

Despite being photographed golfing this weekend, Trump has still failed to quell the conjecture surrounding his health.

The announcement also comes amid a complex backdrop of international affairs, including stalled peace efforts in Ukraine, shifting alliances at the SCO summit, and ongoing trade tensions with India.

As for now, speculation revolves around the idea that he may address health rumours directly, while some extreme theories suggest a potential resignation.



