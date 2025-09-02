‘Aurora alert’: Northern lights to dazzle across the skies amid ‘Cannibal’ solar storm

Sky watchers across the U.K. and U.S. could be treated to a dazzling vibrant display of Northern Lights as the metrological office forecasts visible "aurora".
A powerful "Cannibal" solar storm is on its way and could super charge the skies with colorful northern lights.
According to the Space, two mass coronal ejections will collide and result in geomagnetic storm to deliver colorful auroras across UK and US skies.
A long duration of Flare was erupted from the sunspot active region on August 30, 2025, launching a fast-moving Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).
As per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Space Weather Prediction Center SWPC the CME is expected to reach earth between September 1 and 2.
Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast Map, the aurora view line will most likely appear fully or partially above 18 U.S. States.
The U.S. states which will most likely get a chance to experience the beautiful colorful lighting display includes, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, South Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Idaho.
Moreover, Washington, Oregon, New York, Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, will also get a chance to see this rare Flamboyant display.
Furthermore, the UK weather agency MET also informed that the significant enhancement of the auroral oval will likely sight above UK skies on Monday September 1, 2025, possibly continuing until September 3.
The Northern lights also known as the aurora borealis, are typically only visible from northern latitudes.
However, in the event of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), an explosion of charged particles from the sun aurora can reach more southern latitudes such as UK.
The MET office reports that visible aurora could reach as far south as East Anglia, the Midlands, and Wales tonight, where skies are dark and clear.
According to the UK Met department, northern Scotland and northern England are likely to have the clearest skies at the time of the aurora between September 2 and September 3 evenings.
