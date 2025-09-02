Sophie, Edward cherish proud moment as Lady Louise receives special title

Lady Louise makes parents Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward proud

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward must have been feeling proud as their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, received a special title.

For the unversed, the young lady is set to resume her studies at St Andrews in Fife after summer break. She is in her fourth year of her English degree.

According to the reports, there are rare chances of Lady Louise becoming an active working member of the royal family as she might pursue a career in the "military, diplomacy or law."

Despite being a royal, King Charles' niece earned praise from her fellow student, who dubbed her "grounded" and lauded her simplicity.

Earlier, in conversation with The Telegraph, a fellow from St Andrews shared, "She works a student job during the week, in the canteen, and she takes part in a lot of student theatre productions – she was in the chorus for a play called Dragon Fever, she was really good."

"The theatre isn't massive, so it shows quite a lot of dedication that she's part of it."

It has also been said that Lady Louis, like her father, is fond of "Scottish dancing" and is a "really good dancer."

Notably, the 21-year-old royal, who is often seen wearing her mother's clothes, heaped praise on her for wearing "understated clothes" in university, showcasing her sensitivity.

It is important to note that Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have been playing key royal roles since King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

Sources also claimed that the couple is expected to be assigned crucial tasks once Prince William ascends the throne.