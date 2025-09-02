Delta Airlines settles $79M lawsuit over jet fuel dump on L.A. schools

Delta Airlines is set to pay $79 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit that followed a 2020 incident when one of its planes dumped gallons of fuel over schoolyards and residential areas in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit is based upon the incident, dating back to January 14, 2020 when Boeing 777-200 forced to revert back to Los Angeles when it was en-route to Shanghai due to engine trouble.

As the plane made its headway towards Los Angeles International Airport, the plane dumped roughly 15000 gallons of fuel to achieve landing weight requirements. Eventually, the plan made a safe landing after shedding the fuel.

After fuel dumping, Los Angeles County firefighters examined nearly 60 schoolchildren and teachers for skin and lung irritations.

Later teachers from Park Avenue Elementary School filed a lawsuit, describing the fuel dumping as “drizzling down like raindrops” that clung to their skin and clothes.

Delta in the court filings explained the reasons for the unfortunate incident. According to Delta, it was highly risky for the aircraft to make a landing with a weight of 160,000.

“The pilots decided to dump fuel to reduce the serious risks of flying and landing an overweight airplane on just one engine,” Delta said.

The settlement that was finalized on Monday, September 1, is meant to compensate for physical and emotional harm that the incidents wreaked on people.