Queen Camilla’s secret move to overshadow Diana death anniversary exposed

Princess Diana may have had her grievances with the firm and her marriage ended in a messy divorce, but the she remained the Princess of Wales until her untimely death in 1997.

However, as the anniversary of the tragic day rolled around there was radio silence from the royal family, including the Princess and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Prince Harry have never failed to share the important of their late mother in their life and many of their charitable endeavours in public work have been credited to her.

The Duke of Sussex does not have a personal social media account but his wife Meghan Markle does, hence it shows her perspective and not her husband’s. Although, William and Kate often use their official social media to share personal messages.

It is no secret that Camilla and Diana did not get along well and even the then-Prince Charles had been jealous of the attention his ex-wife commanded.

Hence, keen royal watchers noted that a surprising story about Queen Camilla began making headlines, coinciding with Diana’s 28th death anniversary.

One user on X pointed out, “How nice of this to be released on the day of Diana’s passing,” they said, adding “I guess it just couldn’t wait. Queen Elizabeth would NEVER.”

Another said, “Published on the anniversary of Diana’s death is tasteless, no?” While a third said, “So this is released on Princess Diana's Anniversary ......” adding raised eyebrow, deep thought, and outright anger emoji.

Some social media users believed that this was a mere tactic of the royal family’s communications team to bring attention to Camilla.

“Journalists: Diana’s Memorial Day; We published a story that re-victimized Camilla, with a near-abuse 60 years ago. It's not even outrageous, since this was authorized by Tobyn,” the user pointed to Tobyn Andreae, the Communications Secretary to the King and Queen.

An excerpt from Valentine Low’s new book was published on Sunday, August 31, in which a teenaged Camilla fought off a man who was attempting a sexual assault.

Camilla was reportedly telling this story to the newly-elected PM Boris Johnson in 2008 about how she reacted when the incident occurred while she was on a train to Paddington. Some guy was “moving his hand further and further”. She said, “I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.”