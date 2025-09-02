Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss brutal report with powerful message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtly put to rest the growing rumours about their differences with a powerful joint appearance.

For the unversed, on September 1, the Duchess of Sussex delighted fans by sharing adorable photos from the set of her newly released season two of Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

From posing with her guests to sharing glimpses of Harry, Archie and Lilibet, the former Suits actress celebrated the new beginnings with the streaming giant with her loved ones.

Alongside the pictures, Meghan penned a note that reads, "Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine."

"Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between setups, I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favourites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labour Day weekend! Work hard, play hard."

An image that caught the attention of netizens featured Harry and Meghan posing with Chef Clare Smyth. This comes amid reports that the Duke of Sussex is stepping back from his wife's ventures to focus on his charitable work.

Earlier, a royal expert, Hugo Vickers, told The Sun that Harry has returned to his "old self," while dubbing Meghan a "red carpet person."

With this joint sighting, Harry and Meghan sent a powerful message to the world that the lovebirds will keep supporting each other no matter what.

It is important to mention that the Duchess of Sussex's new post on Instagram came ahead of Prince Harry's expected visit to London for WellChild Awards.