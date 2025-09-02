Britian records warmest summer since 1884: Will UK get hotter in years to come?

The United Kingdom has experienced its warmest summer since records began in 1884 and is more likely to see similar hot weather in the future due to human-induced climate change, the Met office weather forecaster said.

The country saw four heatwaves this summer, with the highest temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius (96.4 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded in Faversham, southeast England.

However, this peak still misses the mark of UK’s all-time high temperature of 40.3 degrees, recorded in the summer of 2022.

June, July and August saw a mean average temperature of 16.1 Celsius, surpassing a 2018 record of 15.8 Celsius, the Met Office said, putting the summer of 2025 temperature at 1.5 Celsius above the long-term meteorological average.

Health experts and climate activists have long warned that drilling for more oil and gas in the North Sea could have adverse consequences for climate change.

The UK’s infrastructure and Health systems have struggled to cope with intensifying summer heat.

The global warming phenomenon has intensified all over the world with countries experiencing record-breaking temperatures in recent years.

Will UK summers become even hotter in future?

Climate projections show that future UK summers are going to become even hotter and drier.

The Met has forecasted the coming years could experience even more hotter summers, “Climate change has the power to turn previously unremarkable years into record-breaking ones, as baseline conditions steadily rise. This summer’s four heatwaves, which might once have passed as pleasant spells of warm, weather, are made more prominent by the heightened backdrops that climate change creates.”

Top 10 sizzling UK summers

Source: Albert Toth- Met Office

Brits are expected to see a sudden end to the sunny spell in September as the met office forecasts more unsettled and often rainy conditions for the first week of meteorological autumn.