Jeremy Clarkson sparks uproar with shocking Dubai move plan

Jeremy Clarkson has once again grabbed attention with his bleak view of Britain, calling the country “doomed” and full of problems.
The former Top Gear star wrote in his Sunday Times column that the nation faced a “broken future full of nothing but taxation, crime, and disease.”
He complained that the economy was “flatlining,” the housing market “stagnant,” and the police force “ineffective.”
Clarkson added that it was easy to think of Britain as an “unsalvageable basket case.”
The 65-year-old star's frustration came after a difficult year at his Cotswolds farm as he described 2025 as the “worst year ever” with heatwaves and drought damaging his crops.
On top of that, bovine tuberculosis forced the farm into lockdown for more than two months.
The media star admitted that he thought about moving abroad. He considered Australia, New Zealand and America but called the paperwork “tiresome.”
He dismissed other countries including Italy, France, Spain, Croatia, Portugal and Switzerland. Dubai, however, stood out as a strong option.
Even with all his complaints, Jeremy Clarkson ended by saying it was still better to remain in Britain, as he warned that any country could change within a few years.
