Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Princess Kate, William

Kensington Palace makes important announcement about Prince and Princess of Wales

Kensington Palace has made important announcement about Princess Kate and Prince William.

Princess Catherine and heir to the British throne William will return to work after a summer break with King Charles at Balmoral.

The future king and queen will visit the Natural History Museum’s newly redeveloped gardens later this week to see how children and young people are being encouraged to connect with nature and improve biodiversity in cities.

Royal commentator Rebecca English Monday, September 1, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales will visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature in urban areas on September 4."

The couple will meet pupils taking part in learning programmes linked to the National Education Nature Park.

Both the gardens and the Park form part of the Museum’s Urban Nature Movement, which aims to build people’s confidence in protecting the environment and inspire a greener future.

Kate and William's office confirmed the news hours after Buckingham Palace shared update on King Charles and Queen Camilla's fun-filled moments at Balmoral, enjoying a musical night during the summer break.