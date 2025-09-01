Prince Harry 'furious and upset' over ex Chelsy Davy's silly move

Not every love story has a 'happy ending.'

It is of no secret that before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, he had an on-again relationship with Chelsey Davy, the daughter of a wealthy Zimbabwean businessman.

Their first meetup took place in 2004 during Harry's gap years in Zimbabwe. However, their romance was not smooth and ultimately ended for the first time in 2010. In his memoir Spare, Harry gushed over his ex, Chelsy.

'I loved Chels's ease, that she wasn't complicated. She did not care what anyone thought about her person from the way she looks and behave in pubic.

Vanity Fair's correspondent Katie Nicholl also wrote about their romance in The Making of a Royal Romance.

Nicholl wrote: 'She told Harry she felt the relationship had run its course and removed from her finger the blue topaz ring he had given her as a birthday present.

'She then changed the status on her Facebook page to 'Relationship: Not in one.' Harry could not believe Chelsy had done it so publicly, and he was angry and upset when the story broke on the front page of The Mail on Sunday.'

For the unversed, one of her friends reportedly said, according to Nicholl, 'Chelsey was fed up of just being Harry's girlfriend.

'She felt she was making all the effort and he was not making enough.'