EU chief von der Leyen's plane hit by GPS jamming

A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was forced to land using analogue navigation methods after experiencing complete GPS failure during its way to Plovdiv Airport in Bulgaria on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

The incident, which Bulgarian authorities confirmed involved blatant interference, required the pilot to circle for an hour before executing a manual landing using paper maps.

The Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority reported a significant increase in GPS jamming and spoofing incidents since February 2022, noting these disruptions cause various operational challenges for aircraft and ground systems.

The European Commission acknowledged the interference, they emphasized such threats represent regular components of hostile behaviour" they have grown accustomed to addressing.

GPS disruption has become increasingly prevalent across Europe's eastern flank, with thirteen EU member states formally raising concerns about the phenomenon earlier this year.

The commission spokesperson shared: “Europe is currently the most affected region globally for such navigation interference, which poses significant risks to civilian aviation safety.”

Von der Leyen was visiting Bulgaria to meet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and tour defense production facilities as part of her tour of frontline states discussing EU defense readiness.

Von departure from Plovdiv proceeded without incident following the visit on the same carrier.