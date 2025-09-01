Prince Archie melts hearts with sweet praise for 'mama' Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising a true gentleman.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child, Prince Archie, makes sure that his “mama” knows she’s doing a good job every morning.

The 6-year-old prince often praises Meghan’s breakfast creations, telling her, “Oh, mama, that looks beautiful.”

The revelation came during an episode of season two of With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, August 26.

In the scene, Meghan, 44, cooked French toast alongside Queer Eye star Tan France while opening up about her family’s morning routine with Archie and his 4-year-old sister Princess Lilibet.

“I make hot breakfast most mornings for the kids and my husband. But it’s not as complicated as people think it is,” the mom of two explained. “It feels like a big undertaking, but you’re just slicing bread and dunking it in eggs and calling it a day.”

For Archie and Lili, breakfast is never boring. Meghan said she makes fried eggs, pancakes, and even “surprise pancakes” packed with chia and flax seeds.

“Lili will ask me, ‘Can I have chia seeds? I want it to have freckles,’” she revealed.

Calling breakfast “a sacred time as a family,” the former Suits actress said it’s their chance to slow down, connect, and add a little fun to the day before it begins.