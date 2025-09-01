Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on sweet moment with late Princess Diana: Photo

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently recalled sweet memory of her encounter with the late Princess Diana.

The Freakier Friday star took to Instagram on August 31 and shared a heartwarming throwback photo of the late Princess Diana along with her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Jamie opened up that she met the princess in 1997 on a movie set as she paid tribute to her on the 28th death anniversary.

“I once almost met Princess Diana,” wrote the 66-year-old in a heartfelt caption.

True Lies actress shared, “She was to visit the set of the follow-up to A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures, and we were shooting at Pinewood [studios, 20 miles west of London].”

During Jamie’s break from the shoot, the actress disclosed that she “jumped in a golf cart and drove the mile back to the dressing room to use the restroom”.

“My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons, and I jumped into the golf cart, and by the time I got back, she was walking away,” recounted the Halloween actress.

Later, Jamie mentioned that she sent Diana “a letter” explaining “why I wasn't there and how much I admired her” to Kensington Palace.

But to The Last Showgirl star’s utter surprise, Jamie received a letter back from the late princess the next day.

“She was thanking me for writing and understanding, of course, nature calling as it happens to her all the time, and that she looked forward to meeting,” pointed out the Knives Out actress.

However, Princess died “two months later” after Jamie “had just returned from England”.

“I remember watching the news” and the next moment she turned it off, as she expressed her dismay over her demise.

Jamie explained how she dealt with Princess Diana’s death in a devastating car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

“I think we all remember the image of her with her arms outstretched after being away from her sons as they ran toward her,” stated the You Again actress.

Before concluding, the Oscar winning actress added, “I am still moved by her grace and courage.”