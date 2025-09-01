Prince William's vacation beard steal spotlight in Kensington Palace video drop

Royal Early Childhood project shares powerful animations

The royals are closing out summer with a brand-new recap and it’s filled with heartwarming moments and inspiring causes.

Kensington Palace has just dropped its “August Rewind” on Instagram stories, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the family’s latest projects and appearances.

While July was all about family fun complete with adorable snaps of Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s birthday celebrations August shifted the spotlight toward philanthropy, sports, and national pride.

The reel opened with Homewards, the Royal Foundation’s ambitious five-year initiative to tackle homelessness across the U.K. On August 6, followers got a first look at Homewards: Reframed, an emotional art exhibition hosted at London’s Saatchi Gallery.

Designed to challenge perceptions, the showcase featured powerful works by artists with lived experiences of homelessness.

In the “August Rewind,” clips of the exhibition highlighted the striking pieces on display, alongside candid interviews with the creators who spoke about the personal stories woven into their art.

The Palace described the event as “Created to change the perception of homelessness through art,” underscoring the initiative’s mission to spark empathy and awareness.

Between charitable spotlights, Olympic celebrations, and a surprise guest appearance, August proved that the royal calendar was just as impactful as it was eventful.

On August 11, the palace shared a celebratory video for Team GB’s Olympic athletes.

The clip opened with none other than Snoop Dogg before cutting to a warm message from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate beamed as she said, “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.” William then chimed in with, “Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

But while the message was uplifting, it wasn’t the words that grabbed headlines, it was William’s beard.

Social media lit up with reactions, with one cheeky fan commenting, “William is really in vacation mode.” Others admitted they had to watch the clip twice just to take in his new look.

The reel also featured shoutouts from other British icons, including David Beckham, but it was William’s summer scruff that stole the spotlight.

The month wrapped with a nod to the Earthshot Prize, William’s global environmental initiative. A video released on August 14 spotlighted the 2024 finalists and their groundbreaking projects to protect the planet.

Between Olympic cheers, sustainability efforts, and a surprise royal beard debut, August was anything but ordinary for the Wales family.

They also posted a touching throwback from @earlychildhood, spotlighting the importance of the earliest years of life.

The new Instagram reel, inspired by the Shaping Us Framework, highlights how small, everyday interactions between children and trusted adults can leave a lasting impact on brain development, emotional well-being, and future happiness.