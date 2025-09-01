Princess Leonor begins final year of military training in Murcia

Princess Leonor suits up as cadet ensign at San Javier Air Academy

Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, beamed with confidence as she arrived on Monday at the General Air and Space Academy (AGA) in San Javier, Murcia, ready to embark on the final, and arguably most demanding, leg of her three-year military training journey.

Dressed in full military uniform, the 19-year-old princess joined the ranks as an alférez alumna (cadet ensign) while blending into the fourth-year cohort of the LXXVIII Promotion.

This milestone marks a profound continuation of a legacy: both her father, King Felipe VI, and her grandfather, King Juan Carlos I, once trained at the same academy decades ago.

During a prior inspection, Defense Minister Margarita Robles emphasized the royal family's long-held principle that “the princess be treated as one more,” affirming that Leonor will follow the exact same rigorous routine as her peers with no special privileges.

Her daily schedule is nothing short of disciplined, waking up at 6:30 a.m., lectures and simulator sessions until early evening, and study or exercise before lights out.

She will live in communal quarters, sharing rooms and facilities with fellow cadets, an immersive environment designed to test both her resilience and character.

The next months will immerse the princess in advanced training ranging from theoretical coursework to hands on flight preparation on the new Pilatus PC-21 aircraft, replacing the older C-101s.

Her progression may lead to solo flights in as little as one to six weeks, depending on her readiness.

Meanwhile, the academy itself has undergone significant enhancements upgraded student accommodations and modernized simulators raising the bar for military education.

For Princess Leonor, this chapter is more than training; it is a forging of leadership and dedication.

As a future Captain General of the Armed Forces, she now takes flight toward a destiny intertwined with duty, discipline, and the honour of sovereign service.