Costco’s new shopping policy officially takes effect today

Costco’s new shopping policy will officially take effect on September 1, 2025.

The new shopping policy will be officially enforced, giving executive members early access to stores from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the week.

Costco shoppers with the executive membership have access to an hour of shopping in the morning without other customers.

However, the exclusive window has officially come to an end.

The hour is slashed to a 30-minute window on Saturday’s which will allow all customers to enter the store from 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile the customers who do not hold the Executive Membership will be denied entry before 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. for all other days of the week.

The policy has been subject to controversy by Costco members.

The company justified its decision saying in a statement to Business Insider, “Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco.”

In addition to the new early access shopping hours, Costco’s Executive Membership tier offers a number of perks.

The company also added a $10 monthly credit for Executive Members earlier this summer.

The recent change to an exclusive early access shopping window for Executive Members is just one of several shifts at Costco affecting members.