World’s first flying car begins airport testing in California

The world’s first flying car is undergoing airport testing in California. Alef Aeronautics, the company behind the production, has finalised an agreement with two airports to begin operation.

Alef Model A is the name of the new vehicle, but the company named it a “true flying car” because it is designed to be both a flying vehicle and a road-legal car.

The project is a leap forward, making flying cars a real part of transportation.

Two small airports in the Bay Area, Bay and Hollister, have been selected to start the test flights. This is the first time a flying car will operate with other crafts at airports.

Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, said, “Alef first and foremost is a car, using the automotive infrastructure, automotive business model, and automotive market. The novelty is integrating a car into the aviation infrastructure and air traffic. Working in safe, controlled, nontowered airport environments will help Alef, FAA, airport operators, and pilots see how this will work in the future at scale.”

The test will help the company and regulators, like the FAA, understand how these cars can safely work with regular air traffic.

These tests will include driving, taking off straight up into the air, flying forward, and landing vertically. They will also see how the car’s system works with the airport’s traffic patterns.

The vehicle is 100% electric. When it’s ready to fly, the whole body of the car rotates, and the sides become the upper and lower wings. The passenger area stays level.

Is Alef a real company?

Yes, Alef Aeronautical is an aviation and automotive company in the United States.