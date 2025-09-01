Canada unveils lunar rover to start moon exploration

Canada is developing its first lunar rover as part of NASA’s Artemis program, designed to locate water ice and measure radiation on the Moon’s south pole while surviving extreme temperature swings between -200°C and 100°C.

The 35-kg vehicle, set for launch in 2029, represents Canada’s latest contribution to space exploration following its legacy of the Canadarm and satellite technology.

Christian Sallaberger, CEO of Canadensys Aerospace revealed: "Temperature is one of the biggest engineering challenges, It is not just surviving cold but swinging between very cold and very hot."

Despite recent lunar landing failures by private companies, Sallaberger acknowledged that the team remains confident. We try to mitigate those things goes wrong.

Chief scientist Dr. Gordon Osinski confirmed: "Water molecules can be broken down to obtain hydrogen for rocket fuel, making the Moon a potential petrol station for spacecraft."

The first lunar rover project continues Canada’s space legacy that includes astronauts like Chris Hadfield and Jeremy Hansen, who will orbit the Moon on Artemis II next year.

Rover builder mission scientifically directs treacherous regolith, jagged lunar soil described as Velcro dirt that gums up mechanisms.

In addition to that, the U.S. even passed laws to protect Apollo sites from potential interference with over 50 countries signing the Artemis Accords.

The Canadian Space Agency held an online competition to name the unnamed vehicle and asked the public to pitch names and the agency will select one, and is expected to announce the winner in the future.