Dutch Redheads Days Festival 2025: All you need to know about spectacle

Dutch Redheads Days Festival 2025: A spectacle- All you need to know

The southern Dutch city celebrated what is called Redheads Days festival, held once a year to celebrate their flaming locks.

The festival attracted thousands of Redheads from all over the world, that gather in Netherland.

This year, the Redheads Days festival includes music, food trucks and multiple workshops designed especially for the redheads, from makeup explainers to skin cancer prevention awareness.

This year, the festival took place from August 29 to 31, 2025.

Fun facts

Although the festival remains open to all, there was one such exception: the group photo session, which took place on Sunday, August 31, 2025

The event is restricted to “natural” redheads.

The 2013 edition set a Guiness World Record for the “largest gathering of people with natural red hair” with 1,672 people posing for the group photo.

Every year a specific theme color is selected for the super group photo and this year it was Blue: a fresh and bright shade.

The tradition of celebrating redheads can be traced two decades ago when a Dutch artist Bart Rouwenhorst put out a call for 15 red-haired models for an art project in a local newspaper.

He got 10 times the response he was expecting and brought the redheads group together for a photo.

The project gained so much popularity that Rouwenhorst decided to organize a similar event the following year and since then he has been overseeing the festival himself as it has now expanded into the multiday event.

People who come to participate in this festival become like a family because they all have one goal in mind: spreading happiness through diversity.

Let's take you through some of the amazing redheads of 2025:

A girl with redhead posing for a photo during Redhead days Festival 2025

Children taking part in the Redheads Days festival 2025 paint their faces with themed masks.

Different shades of redheads in Dutch city of Tilburg, Netherland during Redheads Days festival 2025.

What started as a single event has blossomed into a vibrant celebration of diversity and happiness, uniting people from all walks of life, this festival is a testament to the power of shared goals and community spirit.

But the festival has only one condition: you must be a "natural' redhead to be part of the Redheads Days festival.