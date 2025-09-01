Police uncover suburban home where Minneapolis school massacre was planned

Police uncover home where Minneapolis school massacre was planned

Police uncovered that a seemingly ordinary suburban home serves as the planning headquarters for trans gunman Robin Westman.

On August 27, 2025, Westman fired on praying students through the windows of a church. As a result of the shooting, two children were killed, and eighteen wounded, with most of them being students.

The slain children were identified as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski.

The search warrant of the neighbourhood revealed that a two-story house on a quiet, tree-lined street in St. Louis Park, where Westman is believed to have stockpiled weapons.

A disturbing video was also found that shows an arsenal of firearms adorned with extremist writings just a day before the attack on Annunciation School.

In the video, Westman giggles and starts singing the word “tomorrow.”

Screenshot from a YouTube video posted by Robin Westman

Police also matched the background of the video with the interior of the rental property.

As reported by Fox News, neighbours confirmed seeing Westman’s van, a Ram ProMaster City registered to his father.

The car was parked outside the home till Tuesday, August 23, 2025, and was gone by Wednesday morning, August 24, 2025.

The same vehicle was later found outside the school.

Police executed a search warrant on the home, seizing tactical gear, electronic devices, digital storage devices, and all sorts of documents.

In the court filing, there were no weapons listed in the court filing, but investigators searched for firearms, explosives, and manifestos.

During the house search, the landlord remained compliant and helpful.

The community stayed in a state of shock, struggling to reconcile the horrific violence with their usually quiet neighbourhood.

The landlord listed the home for rent this summer at $3,500 per month.