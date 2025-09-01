Amazon Labor Day sale 2025: Biggest discounts on tech, home, fashion

Amazon has opened its Labor Day 2025 sale, cutting prices across electronic, home goods, clothing and beauty products.

The holiday deals will run through the weekend, with many items offered at record low prices.

Among the top technology offers, Apple AirPods are available for $90, and the 13-inch MacBook Air has dropped to $799, saving buyers $20. Smart home devices, including Amazon Echo speakers and Fire Television (TV) sticks, are also listed with discounts of up to 50 percent.

For home essential the Shark Vertex cordless vacuum is reduced to $230, nearly half of its usual price.

The Bissell Litte Green Mini cleaner is on sale at $85, while the Carote 14- piece cookware set is marked down to $66.

Bedding, kitchenware and small appliances are also featured in the sale.

Labor Day in the United States is observed on the September 1. The holiday honours workers and their role in building the nation’s growth.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day started in the late 19th century as a movement to recognize the struggles and achievements of American workers. Over time, it became a national holiday that celebrated both their hard work and contributions.

Fashion and lifestyle items include Adidas sneakers starting from $45 and the poplar Stanley tumbler bottles at their lowest recorded price. Skincare and beauty products from leading brands are also discounted.

According to Amazon, thousands of items will be updated during the holiday weekend, with saving of up to 70 percent across selected categories.