Earthquake in Afghanistan leaves over 600 dead, thousands injured

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook Afghanistan on Sunday, August 31. The tremors were felt at 23:47 local time with its epicenter being 27 km away from Jalalabad.

More than 600 people have been declared dead so far and thousands are injured as rescue services are rushing to save the victims.

The terrain affected by the quake, Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, is mountainous, and is not easy to access for rescue services.

Mass casualties are feared, as tremors struck at night, when people were indoors. Most houses in the affected areas are made of clay, stones, and mud - not permanent solid structures to withstand an earthquake.

Afghanistan’s Tolo news interviewed a resident who revealed “children, women and elderly have been struck under the debris and they are unable to take them out unless they receive assistance.”

It further reported that 35 helicopter flights have so far transported 335 injured individuals from Kunar province to Nangarhar Regional Hospital.

The United Nations (U.N.) has expressed deep distress over the natural calamity. In a statement shared on X, the UN wrote, “The UN in Afghanistan is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the eastern region & claimed hundreds of lives, injuring many more.”

It further added, “Our teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance & lifesaving support. Our thoughts are with the affected communities.”