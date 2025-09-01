Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace fears emerge amid William decision

Queen Elizabeth, who was the longest ruling monarch in the history of the British monarchy, had some concerns about the Buckingham Palace, which is considered as ‘Monarchy HQ’.

Given her experience, the late Queen had some insight about the Palace which seems to be a reflection in the decision of her grandson Prince William, who is also next in line to the throne.

It was revealed last month by Kensington Palace that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, will be moving out of their Adelaide Cottage to and upgrade to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, also situated at the Windsor Great Park.

Along with the news, reports surfaced that Forest Lodge is anticipated to be their ‘forever home’ which means William will never move into the Buckingham Palace, raising concerns over the relevance of the centuries-old royal symbol.

In an rare private conversation with artist Frances Segelman, who was working on the Queen’s sculpture, Elizabeth revealed her worries.

Frances recalled to Metro.co.uk about the late Queen expressing how about picture-hungry tourists outside palace were a concern.

“Cars were going round Buckingham Palace. The Queen was terribly worried about anybody getting run over,” she narrated. “‘She said, ‘I really worry about that a lot. I worry about that so much because they’re taking photographs and not looking where they’re going’.”

A stickler for royal protocol, the Queen had different concerns about the Palace. However, William seems to be taking it out of his list of worries.

“William was never going to move into Buckingham Palace,” royal expert Ingrid Seward commented, noting that the future king does not particularly care for the iconic British landmark.

“He has never had any fondness for it, and he probably hasn’t spent much time there.”