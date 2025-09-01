Archie, Lilibet farewell to royal life as Harry, Meghan receive big news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received shocking news about the future of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the royal family.

It has been said that the Sussexes' kids might not return to the royal fold as working members in Prince William's reign.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. Since then, they have resided in Montecito, California, with their little ones.

Despite the estrangement from his family, Harry reportedly desires to see Archie and Lilibet play key royal roles in the future.

However, The Sunday Times reported that there was "bemusement in royal circles" about the Duke of Sussex's plan.

As per the source, "Under the next reign, roles for Archie and Lili as working royals are unlikely."

It is important to mention that the future King, William, is expected to carry on the slimmed-down monarchy strategy, which won't see any additional non-working royals becoming the active working royals, which also includes his cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

In a recent i Paper report, royal commentator Richard Palmer shared, "If Prince Harry and Meghan had stayed, they would have had a prominent role, but the chances of their children representing the British monarchy in the future are said to be negligible, and probably would have been even if their parents had remained."