Meghan reveals the very British word Archie and Lilibet say just like dad

Meghan Markle shares sweet glimpses into Sussex family life

Meghan Markle has revealed a delightful linguistic quirk that reveals how a slice of her children’s British heritage still shines through their American accents.

In the new season of With Love, Meghan on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet anecdote though Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet primarily speak with American accents, there is one particular word they pronounce the British way “zebra”.

Instead of the typical American “zee-bra,” they say “zeh-brah”, just like their dad, Prince Harry

Meghan also humorously noted that while her children occasionally use British terms, “never cooking terms… because Papa’s not cooking as much,” nodding to Harry’s lesser role in the kitchen

She shared this anecdote previously during The Drew Barrymore Show in March, reiterating how moments like this when they say “zebra” with their father’s accent feel charmingly familiar and endearing

Meghan laughed as she recalled: “Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they’ll say z-e-b-r-a.

They have these little moments where it comes out, and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him and I think it’s adorable. Zebra is a good one.”

But the new season also showcases Meghan’s sentimental side. Offering a rare glimpse into her personal routines, she revealed that she never travels without bringing along a handful of cherished family photos.

“I always, always bring photos of my family,” she explained. “I just went on a girls’ trip recently, and my girlfriends were like, Oh my gosh! That’s so sweet. You keep it by the side of your bed.

And it’s like, well yeah, you could look at your phone, but it’s just really…I don’t know, I’m sentimental in that way.”