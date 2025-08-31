Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit pause on wedding planning after engagement

The NFL star proposed to the pop megastar after two years of dating

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in no rush to walk down the aisle after their engagement.

“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement,” a source close to the couple told People magazine. “They are not in the wedding planning phase yet.”

The power couple, both 35, announced their engagement on August 26 in a joint Instagram post nearly two years after going public with their romance.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned the post, sharing photos from Kelce’s backyard proposal, complete with a lavish floral display.

Kelce’s dad, Ed, later revealed on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma that his son kept things romantic yet simple.

“They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go,’” Ed said. “I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”

“These are two young people madly in love with each other, and I think this is great,” Ed added.