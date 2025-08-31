King Charles plans striking new look for Windsor amid cheeky warning

King Charles has embarked on a new mission as a passionate horticulturist.

The 76-year-old monarch wishes to redesign the gardens at Windsor Castle, aiming to make them visually striking when viewed from the air.

In recent year, many royal green spaces once closed to the public have been opened, allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of palace gardens.

'The King has taken a keen interest in how the gardens will look from the air,' royal biographer Robert Hardman informed.

Charles is also said to be keen on promoting the royal gardens to arriving tourists.

'The idea is that some passengers may decide to drop by in person when they are on the ground,' Hardman told the DailyMail.

This initiative by King Charles is expected to catch the attention of millions of tourists flying into Heathrow airport every year.

It comes after the King Charles, delivered a cheeky warning to 30-year-old horticulturist Jamie Butterworth at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

The rising star of Gardeners' World, whose nursery supplies plants to Windsor Castle, found himself face-to-face with his royal client during the prestigious event.

For context, Mr. Butterworth, a gold medal winner at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show who regularly appears on Gardeners' World, later recalled the encounter with King Charles.