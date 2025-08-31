Meghan Markle shares one parenting duty Prince Harry doesn't do 'as much'

Meghan Markle just revealed the one household role that Prince Harry doesn’t take on as often — and how it’s shaping their kids’ accents.

In season 2 of With Love, Meghan on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex explained that Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, have picked up some of their dad’s British pronunciations. However, the children mirror their mom when it comes to food and kitchen terms, and the reason is simple.

“Papa’s not cooking as much,” Meghan, 44, said teasingly.

The pronunciation of food terms is a common debate in the Sussex household. Take for example the word “herb.”

Meghan explained, “My husband always laughs when I say 'herbs' — he’s like, 'Herbs.' He’s like, 'You’re so American — 'Erbs, ‘erbs.’”

The former Suits actress has previously opened up about her children's accents as they grow up outside of the U.K. in Los Angeles, California, where the family moved after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

She revealed on the Drew Barrymore Show, “Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent. So they'll say, 'Ze-bra,' and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out. They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it's adorable,” Meghan said with a smile. “Zebra is a good one.”