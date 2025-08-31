Prince William receives emotional reminder about Diana’s wish for Harry

Prince William’s relationship with his brother continues to remain deeply strained despite the ongoing peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry.

The two brothers have been estranged since the past three years but there in one thing that still connects them to each other: the love for their late mother, Princess Diana.

It may seem impossible to imagine that the feuding brothers were once inseparable and William had been very protective of his sibling. As the two separately mark an sombre day, the death anniversary of Diana, the future king received a heart-breaking reminder of the past.

Harry has detailed accounts of his time with the royal family in his explosive book, Spare, in which William was painted in negative light. The Duke of Sussex claimed that he was brushed to the side while William got all the attention.

Before her untimely death, Diana was concerned about how Harry was being overshadowed and it a concern shared by William, who had a detailed conversation about it with his mother.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton revealed in his book that the Palace had a deal with the press that the media would be given photo opportunities and let the young princes breathe in peace in the remainder of the time.

“William was worried that there was a danger this his younger brother, Prince Harry, was being overshadowed,” Morton wrote about the deal. “It was a concern shared by Diana.”

The matter was raised after William marked his third year at Eton and Harry was going to join the same year. But Harry was not asked to take part.

“As she had her hair done at the Ritz, she doubtless pondered on this conversation, her last with her eldest son.”

Although, William never got to discuss the matter further as Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Whereas, Harry believed that his brother didn’t care about him as much. Diana would have wanted Harry to be taken care of and the brothers to stay united.

As Harry extends an olive branch to his father and brother, William would have some reflection to do if he would let his anger go and forgive his brother, only for his mother's sake.