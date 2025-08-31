Prince Harry heartbreaking admission as world mourns Princess Diana

Prince Harry opened up about his biggest regret after her dear mother, Princess Diana, passed away in a tragic car accident.

As per Express, before the clash, the royal brothers, William and Harry, made heartbreaking admissions about their feelings after they received shocking news of their mother's demise in Balmoral.

The siblings were on the royal family's traditional holiday with their father, Charles.

In the documentary, Diana, Our Mother, Harry recalled, "I can’t really, necessarily, remember what I said. But all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was."

He added, "And if I’d known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother – the things I would have said to her."

On the other hand, William confessed to feeling "completely numb, disoriented and dizzy" after losing the beloved figure of his life.

The future King said, "You feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ All the time, ‘Why? What have I done? Why? Why has this happened to us?"

Currently, Prince William and Prince Harry are not on speaking terms, a situation that might be different if their mother, Diana, were alive.