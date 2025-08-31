Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi rocks one look from mom's 'King Kylie' era

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster recreated one of her famous mother’s iconic looks from her "King Kylie" era.

On Thursday, August 28, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared a polaroid snapshot on her Instagram Stories which featured her seven-year-old daughter rocking a peachy-orange wig, parted down the middle.

To highlight the uncanny resemblance, the mother of two also shared a throwback photo of herself sporting the same long, bright colored hairstyle.

For the unversed, the "King Kylie era" refers to a specific phase in the Kardashians star life, between 2014 and 2016, when she became known for her bold fashion sense.

During her late teens, the Khy founder stepped into the spotlight as a beauty influencer with colorful hair transformations, overlined lips, Tumblr-girl aesthetics, streetwear and athleisure outfits, and bold, edgy makeup looks.

This era marked her rise from being just a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to becoming a style icon and influencer in her own right long before she entered motherhood and launched her various brands.

In addition to Stormi, Kendall Jenner's younger sibling shares a son Aire, three, with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie, 28, and the rapper welcomed Stormi in February 2018. After welcoming Aire in February 2022, the former on/off couple parted ways in January 2023.