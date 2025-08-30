William and Harry’s rift may soon reach Princess Diana’s graveside

Could the 30th anniversary of Diana’s passing worsen William and Harry’s feud?

The 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death could become a flashpoint in the bitter feud between Princes William and Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking on The Daily Beast’s podcast with host Joanna Coles, royal commentator Tom Sykes revealed he has it on “good authority” that the brothers may be planning rival documentaries to honor their mother in 2027.

According to Sykes, William is said to be “not remotely amused” by reports that Harry and Meghan are developing a Netflix project under their lucrative first-look deal with Archewell Productions.

The venture, he suggested, may also explain why the streaming giant continues to back the Sussexes despite past shows being widely panned as “disastrous” and “boring” in the press.

“We could have dueling Diana documentaries from the two boys,” Sykes warned a prospect that could further inflame tensions between the once-close princes.

In a recent essay, Sykes suggested he now believes it is possible that Diana adored worldwide as the “People’s Princess” could have been murdered.

“Lots of people in the UK will certainly remember where they were,” he said. “I’m not calling for the inquest to be reopened or anything like that.

I don’t think there’s anything to be gained, but I think it’s a really, really interesting story. The holes in the story are just so fascinating because it’s all hidden in plain sight.”

Diana was killed on August 31, 1997, at just 36 years old, after a Paris car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Her driver, Henri Paul, lost control of the Mercedes before colliding with another vehicle and slamming into a concrete pillar. Both Paul and Diana’s partner, Dodi Fayed, were killed instantly.

The princess was later pronounced dead in hospital, while bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones the only one wearing a seatbelt was the sole survivor.