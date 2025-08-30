Ex-Ukrainian speaker Andriy Parubiy assassinated in Lviv: watch CCTV footage

Andriy Parubiy, a former speaker of Ukraine’s parliament and a key figure in the 2014 pro-European revolution, was assassinated in the western city of Lviv.

CCTV captured the incident, and a search for the gunman is being conducted.

The video shows that the shooter fled the scene after firing multiple shots, killing the 54-year-old statesman on the spot.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the news on his social media, marking it a “horrific murder” and assured that “all necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer.”

The killing of the ex-speaker sent shockwaves through a nation already hardened by war, with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stating that the incident highlights, “there are no completely safe places” in Ukraine.

Parubiy was a prominent political figure in modern Ukraine. He served as parliamentary speaker from 2016 to 2019 and was a foundational organiser of the 2013-2014 Euromaidan protests.

He also played a critical role as the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and war broke out in the Donbas.

After confirmation of the news, many political figures paid tribute to Parubiy, hailing him as a patriot.

Former President Petro Poroshenko declared his killing as “a shot fired at the heart of Ukraine.”