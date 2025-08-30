How YouTube beats all competitors like Netflix, Disney?

YouTube, a social media video platform dominates the streaming world by surpassing Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ as content leader captures 12.5% of U.S. TV viewing time as user-generated videos wins the entertainment industry.

TV’s biggest player has conquered the streaming wars and now commands more television viewing time than Netflix and Disney+ jointly while entirely redefining the concept of television itself.

Video sharing platform content approach has proven so successful that Hollywood's Writers Guild now considers YouTube creators organizing targets amid declining traditional entertainment jobs.

YouTube's advertising revenue exceeded $36 billion last year in 2024, supplemented by 100 million paid Music and Premium subscribers and the multi-stream revenue model went successful.

Nielsen, American media audience measurement firm data confirms that the Google-owned platform captures the maximum percentage of all television watching in the United States, officially pushing streaming past traditional cable and broadcast TV for the first time.

California based digital platform has evolved beyond short clips, with 49% of watched videos exceeding 11 minutes and 60% of TV viewing sessions lasting over 30 minutes.

The world's largest entertainment empire's 20 years journey has turned the 2005 scratch app into a billion-dollar content mogul with multiple user loved formats including shorts, podcasts and long form videos.