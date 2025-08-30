SCO Summit 2025 welcomes Xiao He AI assistant to facilitate delegates

China’s Tianjin is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in which eminent global leaders from over 20 countries are expected to participate.

In the midst of a highly-anticipated summit, China has taken the centre stage in the field of innovation and technology. The two-day summit will feature Xiao He, an AI-powered assistant who will give the answers and assist the international delegates and journalists in different languages.

Being proficient in three languages, including English, Russian, and Chinese, the humanoid robot will offer “multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities.”

While giving an interview, Xiao He said, “I’m Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.”

Xiao also spoke about her capabilities and responsibilities during the summit, “My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers.”

“My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration,” she added.

Besides Xiao He, the SCO Summit also unveils another bot serving ice cream to volunteers at the media centre on Saturday, August 30.

The Summit will take place from Sunday, August 31 to Monday, September 1.