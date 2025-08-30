Jasmine Paolini's viral photo steals the show at US Open 2025

A veteran Italian photographer snapped a whimsical, one-in million viral photos of tennis pro Jasmine Paolini’s face peeking through a design on her racket at the exact moment she took a swing at the US Open - an image he called “Impossible to reproduce.”
Guibilo, who is a staff reporter for II Tennis Italiano and has a ton of amazing shots documented on his Instagram account.
The photographer was on hand to watch fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini take on Australia’s Destanee Aiava in the opening round of the tournament. The seventh-seeded Paolini won the match in straight sets, but that isn’t what we’ll remember from the match.
On Monday, August 25, 2025, Guibilo posted a photo of Paolini to his Instagram handle, and it’s one of the coolest sports images seen this year.
It features Paolini’s eyes, nose and mouth lined up perfectly with the design on her racket.
Guibilo described it as, “It just happened, it’s one of those things you cannot explain. It's impossible to reproduce.”
The photo on Guibilo’s Instagram account has so far garnered more than 78,000 likes as of writing this.
He further explained, “The greatness of the photo is that it makes you laugh, even Paolini laughed. She thanked me after the match.”
Italian Tennis star Paolini, later hailed it as "maybe the picture of the year."
No doubt, that snap will be etched in fans' memories forever now.
