British musicologist composed special melody to enhance chocolate taste: Watch

A groundbreaking study reveals that music can manipulate our taste buds, making chocolate tase richer and sweater when paired with the right melody.

British musicologist Dr. Natalie Hyacinth has crafted a melody that tricks the brain into perceiving chocolate as sweeter and more decadent.

Dr Hyacinth, who teaches musicology and a science expert at the University of Bristol have created a sound-enhanced chocolate experience, using specific rhythms and tones to amplify sweetness.

According to Dr Hyacinth, the brain engages in a process known as multisensory integration, where the senses of sound, taste and texture influence one another.

This process may cause chocolate to taste creamier and sweeter when paired with soft and slow music, whereas sharp or fast beats may make the same chocolate taste bitter.

Dr. Natalie Hyacinth composed the track

'Sweetest Melody'

The original composition, which can be found on YouTube and Spotify, lasts just over a minute-reflecting the same duration it takes for a piece of chocolate to melt in the mouth, approximately 64-90 seconds.

In view of these findings, Galaxy Chocolate collaborated with Dr. Hyacinth to develop a musical piece titled: Sweetest Melody

The melody is carried by the piano, while the harp and strings contribute smooth, flowing textures to mimic the sensation of chocolate.

The track’s launch survey follows a survey of 2,000 Britons which revealed 37 percent claim their preferred method of indulging in "me time" involves a sweet treat. Meanwhile, 56 percent also turn to music for relaxation.

Six in 10 Gen Z individuals favor scrolling through social media, whilst five in 10 Millennials and Gen X generations opt for reading a book.

"Me time" helps people feel relaxed, less stressed, and happier.

However, according to the study, many find it challenging to fully embrace their "me time".