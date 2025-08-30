Lee Corso retires at 90 after legendary career: 'Not so fast, my friend'

Lee Corso’s legendary career as college football’s beloved mascot picker has come to an end as he is set to wear the head of mascot for one last time on Saturday, August 30.

The 90-year-old legend’s life has been mostly spent on the football field, first as player, then as coach and then as a broadcaster.

The game between defending national champion Ohio State and Texas will mark the end of his broadcasting career and fans are eager to hear his catchphrase for one last time: “Not so fast, my friend.”

Corso is retiring as one of the pioneers of football television. In a stage appearance at ESPY in July, the larger-than-life character said, “My goal on TV was to bring a smile to everybody’s face. I hope I have done that.”

A look back at Corso’s career:

Beginning in the 1950s, Corso’s football career has been nothing short of legendary. He played as cornerback and quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles.

After graduating, he turned to coaching and shared his vital experiences with Louisville, Indiana, Navy and Northern Illinois. He also took a leap forward in the United States Football League (USFL), head coaching Orlando Renegades for a brief period.

Achievements:

To celebrate his astonishing athletic skills, he’s been inducted in several athletics Halls of fame, including, Florida sports Hall of Fame and Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.

In 1996, Corso’s career took a turn as he started wearing a big mascot head during live broadcasts and the rest is history.

Announcing his retirement in April, the legendary athlete said, “My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College Gameday for nearly 40 years.”

It remains unclear whether someone else will continue the tradition or if the headgear retires with him.